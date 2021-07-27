Explorers’ slugger Jose Sermo one homer away from setting club record

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Jose Sermo is already in the Sioux City Explorers record books, but he’s looking to put his name atop the list of the franchise’s best hitters with his next home run.

The 30 year old infielder is in his third season with the X’s, having played in Sioux City in 2018 and 2019 previously, and as of Sunday’s win over Houston has hit 57 home runs in an Explorers uniform, tying him with Nolan Lane for the club record. In 2018 he was named the American Association’s Player of the Year when he hit 22 home runs in his first season with the X’s, which means after only 62 games the Puerto Rico native also will be eyeing the single-season franchise record for home runs of 27, set by Kevin Garner in 1997.