Explorers’ series finale against Fargo canceled due to weather

by: KCAU STAFF

FARGO, N.D. (KCAU) — Due to the current and forecasted weather in the Fargo area, the game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been canceled. 

As a result, the game will not be made up and the Explorers will be expected to finish with a record that consists of ninety-nine decisions. 

Sioux City will finish the regular season with a five games in four days series with the Sioux Falls Canaries in Sioux Falls, SD. The first game will be played on Friday at 7:05 pm. There will be a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3:05 pm, featuring two seven inning contests. A single game on Sunday at 2:05 pm and the season finale on Labor Day with first pitch set for 1:05 pm. 

Sioux City currently sits a game and a half behind the Lincoln Saltdogs for the second wild card spot in the American Association South Division. 

