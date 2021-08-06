Explorers’ return home spoiled as Fargo-Moorhead hands X’s fourth straight loss

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — The X’s returned home on Friday after three games with a makeshift roster in Winnipeg to take on Fargo-Moorhead for the first time this season, but couldn’t hold off a late Redhawks run.

After a 2-0 start for Fargo-Moorhead, Sioux City rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning, but the Redhawks tied it up in the top of the ninth to force extra innings, before taking the lead for good in the top of the tenth for a 5-3 win.

Game two of the series will be on Saturday at 6:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.