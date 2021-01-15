Explorers re-sign right-hander Carlos Sierra for 2021

(via Sioux City Explorers)

The Sioux City Explorers today have announced the signing of RHP Carlos Sierra. The 2021 season will be Sierra’s seventh season of professional baseball and second with the Sioux City Explorers.

After an initial rocky start with the X’s in 2019, Sierra became one of Sioux City’s most reliable arms. He appeared in a total of 25 games with thirteen of them being starts, collecting an 8-1 record and a 3.21 ERA over 95.1 innings of work. He struck out a total of 98 batters in that time for a K/9 of 9.1.

The aforementioned rocky start came in his first twelve appearances out of the bullpen that can be attributed to some bad luck. Sierra carried a 5.06 ERA into June 19th, despite striking out 27 batters over 21.1 innings and walking only seven and holding a WHIP of 1.17.

After a five inning shutout performance in relief, Sierra would be given the opportunity to start. He made the most of the opportunity and helped sure up the X’s rotation. In thirteen starts he threw 74 innings, striking out 69 batters and holding together a 2.92 ERA as a starter.