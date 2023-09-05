FARGO, N.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explores played its 100th game of the season on Monday. But, it won’t be their last as the X’s are moving on to the postseason.

Sioux City finished the year with 52 wins, tied for second-most in the West Division. The Explorers drew defending champion Fargo-Moorhead in the first round, a team that Sioux City has had success against this season. The X’s went 10-5 against the RedHawks, including wins in six of the last nine games.

The Explorers say they’ve emphasized the fact that what’s happened in the regular season does not matter as they focus on the playoffs.

“You can throw out all the success or the non-success you’ve had, playoff baseball is a different brand. You’re going to see two teams extremely focused and trying to get that win in the opening game of a quick three-game playoff series,” Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery said.

Sioux City will kick off postseason play on September 6th at Fargo-Moorhead, followed by Game 2 at Lewis and Clark Park on September 8th. A winner-take-all Game 3 is slated for September 9th in Sioux City, if necessary.