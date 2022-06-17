SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a series where Sioux City continued to find ways to come back late, on Friday night the X’s were without answers for Cleburne in a 3-1 loss.

Sioux City started the game well, Chase Harris hit a leadoff double, and was brought in two batters later on an Ademar Rifaela sacrifice-fly to right. However those two hits ended up being half of the Explorers game total, leading to an upset by the Railroaders.

Tom Windle pitched five innings of no hit baseball, but his first two pitches in the sixth proved to be the difference. With his first the X’s gave up a deep double to left, and the second went even further, as Jacob Bockelie sent it over the wall in left field for a two-run homer that proved to be the difference.

Sioux City hosts Cleburne for game two of their best-of-three series on Saturday at 6:05.