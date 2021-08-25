Explorers lose lead late as Houston steals game two win in extras

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The X’s need every game from here on out to be a win for a shot at the playoffs, but Wednesday night wasn’t for them.

The Explorers opened up a 4-0 lead through two innings, but allowed Houston to tie it up in the top of the third. The X’s then retook the lead at 7-4 through six innings, but then saw the Apollos tie it back up with three runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Houston’s two run homer gave them the final lead in the game to steal the win 9-7.