Explorers’ late rally comes up short in game one loss to Kansas City

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — The Kansas City Monarchs opened game one of their doubleheader with Sioux City with a three-run homer, and never looked back as KC takes the first game 3-2.

Gabriel Guerro’s home run with runners at the corners proved to be all Kansas City needed to take the first game, although the Explorers tried to make it interesting. The X’s got on the board with a Seamus Curran leadoff home run in the bottom of the second, then got another run in the bottom of the sixth on a Lane Milligan single to score Curran. In the bottom of the seventh Sioux City got the tying run to third and the winning run on second with two outs, but couldn’t bring them home to end a tough game one for Sioux City.