SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After sweeping the East division-leading Chicago Dogs on the road, the Sioux City Explorers returned to Lewis and Clark Park to take on the Kansas City Monarchs.

The X’s wasted no time taking the lead. A base hit from Danry Vasquez in the first inning brought in Danny Amaral for the first run of the game. Shortly after, Sebastian Zawada’s sacrifice fly out to deep left field would score Blake Tiberi.

But, the big play early on came from Chase Harris. His solo home run added to both the lead and momentum for Sioux City. Kansas City rallied to make it a one run game in the fifth inning, but it was the Explorers pulling away 8-4 and picking up their fourth consecutive victory.