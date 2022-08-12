Winnipeg, MB (Courtesy of the Sioux City Explorers) – The Sioux City Explorers took game one of the three game series with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Sioux City started the scoring in the second. Gabe Snyder reached on an error to lead off the inning and scored on a Zack Kone single. Ademar Rifaela added another run when he advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error from the catcher to put the X’s on top 2-0.

Winnipeg battled back to tie it with a second inning single from Deon Stafford Jr and a third inning David Washington ground out.

The Explorers immediately took the lead back in the fourth on another Zack Kone single and padded it in the fifth when Danny Amaral, who led off the frame with a double, scored on a Snyder ground out.

Winnipeg pulled to within a run in the bottom of the fifth on a two out double from Kevin Lachance to make it 4-3.

Kevin McCanna (8-4) got the win as he posted five innings of three run ball. He allowed eight hits and walked one while fanning three.

Alex Manasa (3-4) was handed the loss and notched five innings allowing four runs, two earned on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Snyder hit his first home run of the game in the seventh to push the X’s ahead 5-3. Chase Harris reached on a single then scored from a Rifaela double to center. Rifaela had a four hit game.

Solomon Bates made a splash in his Explorers debut. The newly acquired reliever ended up throwing three innings of relief and struck out seven batters including the first six he faced. Winnipeg did get two runs off of him in the eighth from a Jacob Rhinesmith two-run homer to pull within. A run 6-5.

Snyder smacked his second homer of the game to lead off the ninth to give Sioux City a 7-5 lead.

Max Kuhns (3) notched the save with a scoreless ninth and a strikeout.

Sioux City and Winnipeg will meet on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm. Neither team has announced a starter.