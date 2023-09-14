KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers were eliminated by the Kansas City Monarchs 9-6 in Game 3 of the West Division Finals.

Sioux City scored five runs in the first five innings while keeping Kansas City scoreless up to that point. But, the Monarchs responded with a trio of runs to cut the lead to two runs.

John Nogowski added a home run in the top of the seventh to make it 6-3, but it was Kansas City erupting for six runs in the next two innings that made the difference.

The Explorers end its season one game short of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals.