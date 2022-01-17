LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy has announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska. Purdy is the second quarterback headed to Nebraska through the transfer portal. Casey Thompson announced his move from Texas on Jan. 7. Purdy said in November he planned to leave Florida State. He played behind Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton and appeared in one game. He played in three games in 2020. Purdy was a four-star recruit coming out of Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona. The addition of Thompson and Purdy gives Nebraska five scholarship quarterbacks entering spring.