DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Defense wins championships.

It’s a motto that many teams in many sports have made over the years, but holds true every season. Estherville-Lincoln Central put it to the test at the Iowa girls state basketball tournament, entering as a four seed, and used their defense to win their first state championship since 1982 over Ballard 44-30.

The first half played slowly, with the Bombers clinging to a 13-10 lead at halftime. In the second half, ELC started to find their footing, holding Ballard’s offense in check, while outscoring them 34-17 in the game’s final two frames.

Freshman guard Haylee Stokes led all scorers with 24, including going 13-14 from the free-throw line, and was named the All-Tournament team captain for her performance.