Estherville-Lincoln Central softball drops state quarterfinal to Mount Vernon

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Class 3A State Softball Quarterfinal:
#2 Mount Vernon – 7, #7 Estherville-Lincoln Central – 0

FORT DODGE, IOWA – (KCAU) – #7 Estherville-Lincoln Central came into state softball for the first time in five years looking to make some noise, but found their bats silenced in their quarterfinal opener versus #2 Mount Vernon.

The Mustangs held ELC to just three hits in the game, as Jenna Sprague struck out 13 batters in seven innings of work.

Estherville-Lincoln Central will face West Liberty in a consolation game on Wednesday at 11:00.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories