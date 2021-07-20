Estherville-Lincoln Central softball drops state quarterfinal to Mount Vernon

Class 3A State Softball Quarterfinal:

#2 Mount Vernon – 7, #7 Estherville-Lincoln Central – 0



FORT DODGE, IOWA – (KCAU) – #7 Estherville-Lincoln Central came into state softball for the first time in five years looking to make some noise, but found their bats silenced in their quarterfinal opener versus #2 Mount Vernon.

The Mustangs held ELC to just three hits in the game, as Jenna Sprague struck out 13 batters in seven innings of work.

Estherville-Lincoln Central will face West Liberty in a consolation game on Wednesday at 11:00.