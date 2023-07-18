FORT DODGE, IOWA (KCAU) – 4-seed Davis County knotted up the game at 3-3 into the 4th inning of the IGHSAU State Softball tournament, until 5-seed Estherville-Lincoln Central exploded for 8 runs towards an 11-3 win in the Class 3A State quarterfinals.

Mustangs pitcher Madelyn Barker would hit her groove in the early goings, collecting a number of E-LC strikeouts through the first two innings. Davis County scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the 2nd off a Caitlyn Ollinjer bunt, until E-LC junior Tatum Dunlavy unloaded a 3-run home run to left field in the 3rd giving the Midgets a 3-1 lead.

Davis County tied up the game in the bottom half, but it was all E-LC from there. The Midgets plate two runs in the 5th, five runs in the 6th, and one more in the 7th inning towards a commanding 11-3 victory. E-LC sophomore Rylee Yager went 4-for-5 at the plate while Dunlavy went 2-for-5 with five RBIs.

#5 Estherville-Lincoln Central will take on #1 Williamsburg in the Class 3A State semifinals on Wednesday. First pitch in Fort Dodge set for 3:00 p.m.