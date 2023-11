EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – Emmetsburg senior Jace Nelson-Brown has committed to continue his career at Cornell. Nelson-Brown has over 100 wins during his career with the E-Hawks, finishing last season with a 39-7 record as the Class 1A State Runner-Up.

According to IAWrestle, Nelson-Brown is currently the 27th-ranked Iowa high school senior and the top-ranked wrestler in the 175-pound weight class.