Elk Point-Jefferson’s Hueser-Swatek running combo has Huskies in first state semis since 2005

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — It’s been a long time coming for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies.

EPJ rolled into the Class 11B state semifinals with a 48-6 beatdown of Wagner in the second round, giving the Huskies a four-game winning streak, and leaving them as one of the final four teams left in the state. A big part of their success has come on the ground. Elk Point-Jefferson finished with 398 rushing yards in their state quarterfinal game, as quarterback Noah McDermott ran for 143 yards, and running backs Lucas Hueser and Ben Swatek ran for 126 and 103 yards, respectively. In two postseason games Hueser has run for 273 yards on 26 carries, while Swatek has carried the ball 25 times for 240 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball EPJ has been swarming in the secondary, with 11 interceptions in their last three games, while also recovering three fumbles in the same span. And they’ll need to do just that in their semifinal match-up with #1 Winner, who average 52.5 points per game.

The Huskies kick off in Winner on Friday, November 5 at 6:00.