SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies made history last week in their win over Hot Springs in the Class 11B state semifinal to advance to the school’s first-ever championship game, setting up a rematch with a familiar opponent for the title.

The Huskies will take on the top-ranked Winner Warriors at the DakotaDome for the Class 11B state championship. These two teams faced off a year ago in the state semifinal, with the Warriors advancing in a 52-14 victory.

Fast forward to this season, EP-J has elevated their play in the postseason. The 11-0 Huskies squad is averaging over 350 yards per game while winning by an average margin of 43 points. The team feels the achievement has helped everything come full circle as they celebrate being a part of history for not only the program, but for the entire Elk Point-Jefferson community.

“It’s pretty surreal. It’s one of those things these kids have worked so hard for. They were in elementary school when I got here to Elk Point and they were the first crew to kind of come through the youth program and start doing some of those things and the amount of hours they put in the weight room, camps, and practice. They’ve worked so hard,” Elk Point-Jefferson head coach Jake Terry said.

“It’s awesome. Our whole team has been working so hard for this and I think a lot of us didn’t even realize what was going on in the moment until Coach Terry called all of the seniors over and told us to soak this in. It’s really awesome and for the community-wise, the whole stands were packed and we’ve got a lot of support behind us and we appreciate it,” Huskies’ senior running back Benjamin Swatek added.

The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies will look to cap off their season with a state title as they take on Winner at the DakotaDome tomorrow at 2:30pm. Tune in to to catch all of the action from the game and more on KCAU 9.