MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCAU) – Eight Sioux City Metro swimmers and three members of the Spencer Tigers team alongside three relay teams advanced to the IGHSAU State Swim Meet Finals between the two programs. The top 16 swimmers in each event secure a spot in the finals.

Here’s a look at the swimmers the qualified in their respective events:

200 Yard Freestyle

5. Natalie Patee – Sioux City Metro (1:53.66)

16. Erin Mahoney – Sioux City Metro (1:57.45)

200 Yard IM

12. Addison Oelke – Sioux City Metro (2:13.49)

16. Brigid McGowan – Sioux City Metro (2:13.97)

50 Yard Freestyle

8. Brooklyn Ferguson (24.58)

100 Yard Butterfly

12. Addison Oelke – Sioux City Metro (59.85)

T-13. Grace Aesoph – Sioux City Metro (1:00.14)

100 Yard Freestyle

4. Natalie Patee – Sioux City Metro (52.83)

100 Yard Backstroke

9. Erin Mahoney – Sioux City Metro (59.04)

14. Grace Aesoph – Sioux City Metro (1:00.21)

100 Yard Breaststroke

15. Lillian Gross – Spencer (1:07.04)