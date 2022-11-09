SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers had a reason to celebrate at the Tyson Events Center as eight players from the organization signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their hockey careers at the collegiate level.

The players noted how it was a great feeling to make their decisions official while reflecting on the opportunities playing for the Musketeers have given them as they enjoyed the moment with their teammates and coaches.

“Sioux City is one of the best organizations in the league. They develop us so well every day. Our staff is unreal and they help us so much. So, it’s just a privilege to be here every day,” Sioux City forward Sam Deckhut said.

Below are the Sioux City players that signed their NLI’s and where they will be attending.

Easton Zueger- Army West Point

William Smith- University of Massachusetts

Grant Slukynsky- Northern Michigan

Sawyer Scholl- University of Wisconsin

Ben Poitras- Northeastern University

Kevin Fitzgerald- University of Connecticut

Ben Doran- Bowling Green State University

Sam Deckhut- The Ohio State University