SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Defense is everything in hockey, and new goaltender Kristoffer Eberly made a loud introduction in first game tending the goal for the Sioux City Musketeers, collecting 19 saves in 20 shots on goal en route to their 3-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Sioux City now moves to 3-0 on the season series with Des Moines.