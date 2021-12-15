SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Everywhere across the country, it’s early national signing day for high school athletes who are making it official where their homes will be for the next 4 years.

Big announcements went down in Siouxland as Sergeant Bluff-Luton running back/linebacker Jacob Imming signed his papers to Iowa State. The first player to commit in the 2022 Cyclone class, Imming was the primary back for the Warriors while leading the defense in tackles with 53 on the year. Since his verbal commitment in January of 2021, the senior has been buzzing about joining the Cyclones… and now it’s a reality, opening an exciting chapter in Imming’s college career.

Another big signing this morning took place in Rock Valley, where Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior receiver/linebacker Landyn Van Kekerix revealed his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes football program. Van Kekerix never made any indication of where he was signing to until today, but the do-it-all star going Division I doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Van Kekerix scored a combined 36 touchdowns this season, led all of Class 3A with a 25 yards per catch rate, and led the Nighthawk D with 76 stops, 3 sacks, and 11.5 tackles for loss. A lot of big things to come in Iowa City for our SportsZone Football Player of the Year.