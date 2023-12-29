SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers returned to home ice following their 13-day holiday break for another series meeting with their I-29 rival in Sioux Falls. But it was the Stampede would struck early and often with a pair of first period goals and a trio of third period goals to fight off a late Muskies comeback en route to a 6-3 win over Sioux City.

With the victory, the Stampede take a 3-2 season series lead. The Muskies return to action on Sunday hosting Omaha for the annual New Year’s Eve game. Puck drop set for 7:05pm at the Tyson Events Center.