SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – In the Clark Cup Finals, crucial factors lie in setting the tone and maximizing opportunities. The Sioux City Musketeers were on the latter end of both in their 3-2 loss to the Madison Capitols in Game 1.

Though the Muskies boasted more shots on goal than their foe with 35, the Capitols capitalized on their 19 attempts. After a pair of saves early in the first period from Muskies goaltender Alex Tracy, Madison broke through at the 11-minute mark with a goal from Quinn Finley to take the 1-0 lead. They’d continue the effort with under a minute left in the period, as Tyler Haskins found positioning around the net to sneak another puck through for a 2-0 edge after one period of play.

The Muskies would match it in the second period with Sam Deckhut taking a shot on the right side, resulting in a score from Dylan James off the deflection to make it a 2-1 game. But Madison stayed relentless on offense soon after, netting another goal past Tracy via Luke Mittelstadt to extend the deficit to 3-1. Sioux City showed late life in the third period with Deckhut sneaking one through off the rebound from Ben Steeves to inch them closer at 3-2, but the Madison blue line would hang tough the rest of the way.

Madison takes a 1-0 series lead in a best-of-5 format. Game 2 slated for tomorrow night at the Tyson Events Center with a 7:05 puck drop.