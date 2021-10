Iowa State running back Breece Hall carries the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MANHATTAN, KANSAS (AP) – Breece Hall rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Purdy was an efficient 22-of-25 for 208 yards and a score as Iowa State downed Kansas State 33-20 Saturday night.

The Cyclones gained 210 yards on the ground and 208 yards through the air.