Rosemont, IL – The Sioux City Explorers jumped out to a nine run lead through the first four innings and cruised to a series opening 9-5 win over the Chicago Dogs.

In the top of the first with two out and a man aboard, Gabe Snyder crushed a two-run homer to give Sioux City an initial 2-0 lead.

After threatening but failing to score in the second the X’s opened it up in the third with a four run rally. With the bases loaded and no outs, Ademar Rifaela and Sebastian Zawada each singled to bring home a run. Another run scored on an error and a Jack Kelly fly ball to left capped off the rally making it 6-0 Sioux City.

Taking the loss for Chicago was AJ Kullman (6-7) who lasted two innings, allowed six runs, five earned on eight hits with a walk and no strikeouts.

Sioux City got the first two men aboard in the fourth before a strikeout and a fly out to center made it seem as though the X’s would waste the opportunity. But Zawada crushed a three-run homer over the left field wall to put Sioux City on top 9-0.

The X’s held that comfortable lead in part from the dominant outing from starter Patrick Ledet (4-3). Ledet went seven and a third, allowed three runs, two earned on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. The seven and a third innings makes it the longest start this season for an Explorer.

Chicago scored four times in the bottom of the eighth on an error, a fielder’s choice and a two run double from KC Hobson. A solo home run that led off the bottom of the ninth from Grant Kay gave the game its final score. Thomas McIlraith (16) notched a save striking out the only batter he faced.

The Explorers and Dogs will meet for game two on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:00. Kevin McCanna (6-4, 4.68) gets the ball for the Explorers and RHP Jordan Kipper (7-3, 3.50) for Chicago,