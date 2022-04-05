SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Musketeers forward Dylan James is the USHL Forward of the Week. James scored 7 goals and added 2 assists in three wins last week and is now the top-scoring rookie in the USHL with 53 points.

He scored 4 goals which included a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals by the same player) in a 7-4 win against Lincoln on Friday. On Saturday he tallied a short-handed goal in Sioux City’s 5-1 win at Lincoln, and then on Sunday James added two goals and an assist in an 8-1 blowout of Sioux Falls.

Musketeers Head Coach Luke Strand couldn’t be happier with the way James has played this season. “Dylan’s consistency has always been there and finding the score sheet is the reward. He plays the game the right way and he scored goals in pretty much every flavor from the power play to a shorty, to five-on-five so he’s a very valuable piece of our team,” Strand said.

James took the huge weekend in stride, saying “I don’t think I’ve ever scored 7 goals in a weekend, and I haven’t had a hat trick in forever. It was a team effort and they helped me achieve it so most of the credit has to point to them.”

Sioux City has collected at least one point in their last 12 games, has won 9 straight, and is 21-4-1 down the stretch. This weekend will feature a showdown between the top two teams in the conference as the second place Muskies travel to first-place Tri-City for three games.