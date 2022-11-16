SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – If you build it, he will come. Those words resonate with nearly any baseball and “Field of Dreams” movie fan. But on Tuesday evening, that dream became reality as actor Dwier Brown, the man who played Ray Kinsella’s father in the movie, served as the special guest for the Miracle League of Sioux City fundraising event at the Orpheum Theatre.

It was a night to remember for baseball fans young and old, beginning with a silent auction of local team items and Brown at the book table signing autographs for guests. But the Hollywood talent not only talked baseball, he played it too. Brown had a catch in the theatre shortly after with a number of attendees and Wanna Have A Catch? campaign founder Kevin Negaard, giving the Miracle League board member his 301st consecutive catch of the year. The night concluded with a live Q & A plus a screening of the Field of Dreams movie, capping off an experience that seems almost too good to be true while proving the timeless power of a glove and ball.

“As Kevin says in the movie it’s perfect,” Dwier Brown said. “What better place to do it than in Iowa and also who better to help than disabled kids who want to have their own catch. I was very excited to come and Kevin has done such an amazing job and the community has gathered around us and it’s really very heartwarming for me.”

“This is a guy who, if you think about it, his life changed with one catch,” Kevin Negaard said. “But what’s really cool is that he didn’t keep that to himself. He’s gone out and shared that with others. This is just a great way to generate revenue and interest in the Miracle League so that we can continue to grow.”