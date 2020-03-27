Drive, Chip, and Putt qualifying season canceled, 2020 National Finals rescheduled

AGUSTA, GA (KCAU) – On March 13, the 2020 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals had been postponed due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. Additionally, the 2020-21 qualifying season and the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals have both been canceled.

The Founding Partners have stated that the Drive, Chip, and Putt qualifying season that was set to begin on May 2 has been canceled due to the continued effect of COVID-19.

They feel that this decision is the most responsible measure to take in protecting the health of everyone involved in the national finals.

They also stated that this year’s Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals that was scheduled for April 5, 2020 will be rescheduled for April 4, 2021, which is the eve of the Masters Tournament.

Each national finalist will be invited to compete at Augusta National Golf Club in the same age division for which they previously qualified in 2020, regardless of their age on the day of the finals.

Those who purchased tickets for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be sent a refund in May and will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase tickets for the National Finals in 2021.

“As deeply disappointing as it is for us to make this very difficult decision, it’s clearly the right thing to do for all involved. We look forward to seeing everyone play golf again, especially these juniors whose talent, joy, and drive to compete inspire all of us,” President of the USGA, Stu Francis said.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament said the decisions were made independently from Masters Tournament rescheduling efforts.

“We share in the disappointment of all those who were anticipating the start of Drive, Chip, and Putt local qualifying, as well as this year’s National Finalists, who worked so hard to prepare for this April. With no qualifying this summer, we are pleased to maintain this wonderful tradition by welcoming these 80 boys and girls to Augusta National next April,” Ridley said.

Suzy Whaley, President of the PGA of America, said the PGA is grateful that this year’s Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finalists will have a special opportunity to compete at Augusta National next year.

“These outstanding junior golfers deserve to follow their dreams, which they worked so hard to achieve, and we all look forward to cheering them on,” Whaley said.

Registration for next year’s qualifying season is expected to open in early 2021.

For more information on Drive, Chip, and Putt and future updates, click here.

