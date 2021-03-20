Drake’s tournament run comes to an end after loss to Southern Cal

Sports
USC guard Drew Peterson (13) drives on Drake guard D.J. Wilkins (0) during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead  No. 6 seed Southern California to a 72-56 victory over Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Mobley made 7 of 15 field goals and blocked three shots. Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for USC. The Trojans will play No. 3 seed Kansas in the second round. Joseph Yesufu scored 26 points for Drake. None of his teammates scored more than six. Drake shot 29%, including a dismal 19% in the second half.

