DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Drake Relays are back again this year and this time the relays will have no COVID restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began.

Fans and Athletes alike are excited to experience the relays as they could before the pandemic started.

The first race is the Men’s Decathlon which starts today at 11:30 a.m. Track and field events will continue throughout the weekend.

The Drake Relays shine a spotlight on track and field which doesn’t get the attention of other sports. For the athletes, this makes it a special experience.

“Drake Relays is really just a time to show off because the whole campus is into running this week.” Isaac Basten, a Student-Athlete competing in the relays this weekend, said, “I mean running’s not a world-renowned sport where everyone is paying attention to it all year but during relays week it’s about us which makes it a lot of fun.”.

A full schedule of this year’s relays is available on Drake’s website.