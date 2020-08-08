Douglas, Barto tied for lead after one day of play at 107th City Men’s Golf Championship

VERMILLION, S.D.—The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Friday that the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition this fall. The President’s Council also voted that competition in the fall of 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.

The announcement comes on the heels of the NCAA Board of Governors ruling Wednesday that “if 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.”