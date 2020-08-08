Douglas, Barto tied for lead after one day of play at 107th City Men’s Golf Championship

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
CHAMPIONSHIP  FLIGHT 
Barto, Brian69
Douglas, Jonny69
Matthey, Corey70
Pitts, Matt70
Kinseth, Ryan71
Throne, David71
Evans, Brian73
Ginger, Tony73
Harris, Brett73
Jacobs, Cam73
Storey, Sam73
Corporon, Ayron74
Danke, Tyler74
Feauto, Ricky74
Gorsett, Ryan74
Haeberle, Tanner74
Benson, Brett75
Bodlak, Tyson75
Lubbers, Nathan75
Pease, Jason75
Sapp, Todd75
Tainter, Joel75
Wendling, Josh75
Young, Matt75
Farrell, Cameron76
Robertson, Cal76
Sitting Crow, Louis76
Sitzmann, Jackson76
Spier, Ethan76
Vaske, P.J.76
  
1ST FLIGHT 
Power, Connor77
Simons, Matt77
Kvidera, Jared78
Tan, Elv Reys78
Admire, Ryan79
Avery, David79
Manley, Sean79
Moody, Mike79
Neswick, Robbie79
Vahle, Carter79
Anderson, Terry80
Collins, Matt80
Conover, Elliott80
Sencenbaugh, Ray80
Van Peursem, Tim80
  
2ND FLIGHT 
Banks, Tyson81
Hessa, Andrew81
Mitchell, Colin82
Sturdevant, Matt82
Van Ginkel, Blake82
Groves, Conner83
Post, Eric83
Vergith, Kasey83
Warren, Schuyler83
Cleveland, Jason84
Shultz, Jake84
Sokup, Andy84
  
THIRD FLIGHT 
Cole, Trevor85
Cook, Michael85
Medina, Brandon85
Sessions, Ben85
Choquette, Eric86
Lutgen, Dustin86
Reiff, Shawn87
Monell, Jesse88
Whalen, Brody88
Woodbury, Cliff88
Worden, Troy88
Haltli, Brandon89
  
4TH FLIGHT 
Johnson, Josh90
Avina, Feliciano91
Manley, Scott92
Petersen, Ian93
Pope, Kameron93
Benton, Robbie94
Keane, Elliot96
Cooke, Troy104
Orndorff, Kaden105
  
SENIOR CHAMP FLIGHT 
Heimsoth, Lance72
Prue, Sam74
Jackson, Jay76
Donaldson, Jeff77
Holmberg, Dave77
Tritz, Jim77
  
SENIOR 1ST FLIGHT 
Van Peursem, Vern79
Knowles, Scott80
Pease, Keith81
Gengler, Jerry82
James, Angelo83
Maxon, Bill84
  
SENIOR 2ND FLIGHT 
Schwade, Scott85
Welte, Kevin85
Weitzel, Brent87
Admire, Rick88
Buttermore, Jim88
Schroeder, Dan90

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories