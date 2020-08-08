Douglas, Barto tied for lead after one day of play at 107th City Men’s Golf Championship

|CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Barto, Brian
|69
|Douglas, Jonny
|69
|Matthey, Corey
|70
|Pitts, Matt
|70
|Kinseth, Ryan
|71
|Throne, David
|71
|Evans, Brian
|73
|Ginger, Tony
|73
|Harris, Brett
|73
|Jacobs, Cam
|73
|Storey, Sam
|73
|Corporon, Ayron
|74
|Danke, Tyler
|74
|Feauto, Ricky
|74
|Gorsett, Ryan
|74
|Haeberle, Tanner
|74
|Benson, Brett
|75
|Bodlak, Tyson
|75
|Lubbers, Nathan
|75
|Pease, Jason
|75
|Sapp, Todd
|75
|Tainter, Joel
|75
|Wendling, Josh
|75
|Young, Matt
|75
|Farrell, Cameron
|76
|Robertson, Cal
|76
|Sitting Crow, Louis
|76
|Sitzmann, Jackson
|76
|Spier, Ethan
|76
|Vaske, P.J.
|76
|1ST FLIGHT
|Power, Connor
|77
|Simons, Matt
|77
|Kvidera, Jared
|78
|Tan, Elv Reys
|78
|Admire, Ryan
|79
|Avery, David
|79
|Manley, Sean
|79
|Moody, Mike
|79
|Neswick, Robbie
|79
|Vahle, Carter
|79
|Anderson, Terry
|80
|Collins, Matt
|80
|Conover, Elliott
|80
|Sencenbaugh, Ray
|80
|Van Peursem, Tim
|80
|2ND FLIGHT
|Banks, Tyson
|81
|Hessa, Andrew
|81
|Mitchell, Colin
|82
|Sturdevant, Matt
|82
|Van Ginkel, Blake
|82
|Groves, Conner
|83
|Post, Eric
|83
|Vergith, Kasey
|83
|Warren, Schuyler
|83
|Cleveland, Jason
|84
|Shultz, Jake
|84
|Sokup, Andy
|84
|THIRD FLIGHT
|Cole, Trevor
|85
|Cook, Michael
|85
|Medina, Brandon
|85
|Sessions, Ben
|85
|Choquette, Eric
|86
|Lutgen, Dustin
|86
|Reiff, Shawn
|87
|Monell, Jesse
|88
|Whalen, Brody
|88
|Woodbury, Cliff
|88
|Worden, Troy
|88
|Haltli, Brandon
|89
|4TH FLIGHT
|Johnson, Josh
|90
|Avina, Feliciano
|91
|Manley, Scott
|92
|Petersen, Ian
|93
|Pope, Kameron
|93
|Benton, Robbie
|94
|Keane, Elliot
|96
|Cooke, Troy
|104
|Orndorff, Kaden
|105
|SENIOR CHAMP FLIGHT
|Heimsoth, Lance
|72
|Prue, Sam
|74
|Jackson, Jay
|76
|Donaldson, Jeff
|77
|Holmberg, Dave
|77
|Tritz, Jim
|77
|SENIOR 1ST FLIGHT
|Van Peursem, Vern
|79
|Knowles, Scott
|80
|Pease, Keith
|81
|Gengler, Jerry
|82
|James, Angelo
|83
|Maxon, Bill
|84
|SENIOR 2ND FLIGHT
|Schwade, Scott
|85
|Welte, Kevin
|85
|Weitzel, Brent
|87
|Admire, Rick
|88
|Buttermore, Jim
|88
|Schroeder, Dan
|90