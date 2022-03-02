SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt University has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2021-22.

Veerbeek, a junior, averaged 18.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 assists. She shot 49.0 percent from the field and 90.4 percent from the line for Dordt who went 24-8 overall and 16-6 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2021-22 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Kaylee Kirk of Dakota Wesleyan; Freshman-of-the-Year Mak Hatcliff of Doane; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jason Christensen from Dakota Wesleyan. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.