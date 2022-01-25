SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played Jan. 17-23, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Ashtyn Veerbeek, Dordt University (Forward)

Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Veerbeek, a junior from Sioux Center, Iowa, averaged a double-double as Dordt won its eighth and ninth straight contests since December 18. For the week she had 22.5 points per game to go with 11 rebounds. In total she added nine blocked shots and had five assists.

Men – Mason Walters, University of Jamestown (Forward)

Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Walters, a sophomore from Jamestown, North Dakota, averaged a double-double of 29 points and 11.5 rebounds as #11 Jamestown won a pair of GPAC road games last week. He had 33 points and 16 rebounds in a 73-66 win at Doane and then scored 25 points in 27 minutes while shooting 69.2 percent in an 82-52 win at Hastings. Overall, he shot 60 percent from the field and 86 percent from the foul line.