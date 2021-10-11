Dordt’s rotating quarterbacks keeping defenses guessing in four-game win streak

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — After a surprising upset in their first game of the season, Dordt has been keeping opponents on its toes ever since.

Midland defeated the Defenders in Sioux Center 25-24 on September 4, scoring all 25 of their points in the fourth quarter, including the game winning score as time expired. Since then, Dordt has won four straight, outscoring opponents 173-45.

The Defenders have had multiple quarterbacks play in each game this season, each playing four of the team’s first five. The three QB’s have been freshman Kade McDaniel, junior Ethan Thomas, and senior Tyler Reynolds. In the team’s win on Saturday hosting Mount Marty, Dordt played all three quarterbacks, with Reynolds leading the pack going 11-16 for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Dordt plays again this Saturday when they host Dakota Welseyan at 1:00.