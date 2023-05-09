SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A trio of local GPAC softball products highlighted the conference’s post-season honors.

The GPAC Pitcher of the Year was awarded to Dordt’s Abby Kraemer. The Alta native finished the season with a 19-6 record, totaling 186 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.09.

Northwestern’s Gwen Mikkelsen was named the GPAC Player of the Year, leading the conference with a .463 batting average as well as a conference-best 56 RBI. Red Raiders head coach Shane Bouman was named the GPAC Coach of the Year after guiding NWC to a program record 46 wins so far.