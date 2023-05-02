SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the softball player and pitcher-of-the-week for contests played April 24-30, 2023. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2022-2023 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Softball Weekly Honors

Pitcher – Abby Kraemer, Dordt University

Abby Kraemer of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports pitcher-of-the-week. Kraemer, a senior from Alta, Iowa, gave up one earned run in 30 innings pitched while recording a 4-0 mark on the week. She tied a school record with her 19th win this season and struck out 24 batters to lift her season total to 171. Her play helped Dordt to a 7-1 record this week and a program-record 35 season wins.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Baseball Weekly Honors

Pitcher – Gyeongju Kim, Dordt University

Gyeongju Kim of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports pitcher-of-the-week. Kim, a senior from Seoul, South Korea, went seven innings against Mount Marty and gave up one earned run and struck out 10 and left the game with it tied and wasn’t involved in the decision. This was just two days after pitching five innings. He then pitched again on Saturday, April 29 and tossed a complete game shutout against Northwestern with three hits allowed, no walks and nine strikeouts. In that game he established a new single season Dordt strikeout record with 116. Recorded a sub-1.00 era in the 14 innings of work this week.