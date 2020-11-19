Dordt’s first loss of the season comes in home opener to DWU

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten announced Wednesday a full breakdown of men’s basketball conference games for all 14 schools for the 2020-21 season. For the third-consecutive year, each school will compete in a 20-game Big Ten schedule. Each school may also play up to seven non-conference games.

The conference season tips off Sunday, Dec. 13. This year’s schedule includes the most Big Ten Conference games on over-the-air broadcast networks in Conference history (17) and also features six games between Dec. 25-26,with four games to be played on Christmas Day. Over the course of the conference season, schools will play seven teams twice -- once at home and once on the road -- and six teams once, with three of those games being at home and the other three away. To allow for maximum flexibility in the potential rescheduling of games, this year’s schedule is built with two sets of collapsible byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, and the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.