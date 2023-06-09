SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The postseason honors continue to pile up for the Dordt Defenders softball program, as a pair of players earned spots on the NAIA All-American list. The Defenders duo are just two of 60 NAIA softball players in the nation to earn the honor.

Ella Koster was named to the second team, becoming the first player in program history to be named to either the All-American First or Second Team. The Michigan native was just one of three players in the GPAC to bat over .400 while cementing her spot in the top ten in triples, hits, total bases, and slugging percentage.

Also, GPAC Pitcher of the Year Abby Kraemer was named as an honorable mention. The Alta product had a conference best ERA of 1.09 while becoming the Defenders’ all-time program leader in strikeouts and saves.