SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – Hosting a postseason pod, the Dordt women’s basketball will finish their season in Sioux City for the fourth time in five seasons, advancing the final site of the NAIA National Championship after an 82-66 win over Mayville State on Wednesday night in Sioux Center.

It was slow goings at the start for the Defenders who trailed 11-2 to the Comets in the first quarter. But a Janie Schoonhoven basket would kickstart a 10-0 Dordt run to give them a lead they never relinquished for the rest of the game.

Karly Gustafson led all scorers with 24 points while Bailey Beckman scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter. The 2022 National Runners Up will face Montana State at 8:00pm on Tuesday, March 14 for the Round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center.

Briar Cliff will join them following a win over Indiana Tech, 87-79 in the Fort Wayne, Ind. pod.

On the men’s side, Morningside advances to the NAIA Final Site in Kansas City after a 87-80 win over Kansas Wesleyan in the Wichita, Kan. pod.

NAIA 2ND ROUND WOMEN’S SCORES

#2 Dordt – 82, #10 Mayville State – 66 (Sioux Center Pod)

#4 Briar Cliff – 87, #5 Indiana Tech – 79 (Ft. Wayne Pod)

NAIA 2ND ROUND MEN’S SCORES

#4 Morningside – 87, #5 Kansas Wesleyan – 80 (Wichita Pod)

#4 Freed-Hardeman – 65, #4 Dordt – 53 (Henderson Pod)