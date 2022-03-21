SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hail Mary. It’s the term in sports that usually means going for an unlikely scenario to win a game. And that’s exactly what the Dordt women’s basketball team needed in their 53-52 win over top-seeded Southeastern on Monday.

The Defenders started with the hot hand, getting off to an 8-2 start, ending the quarter up 14-11. After Dordt took a 21-16 with 5:57 left in the second quarter, the offense hit a wall, going scoreless for nearly four and a half minutes, while Southeastern built a 24-21 lead. The Defenders found their rhythm before the break, though, heading into halftime with a 28-27 lead. Ashtyn Veerbeek led Dordt with 9 points at halftime.

Dordt started the third quarter on a 6-0 run, holding the Fire scoreless for nearly the first three and a half minutes, ending the quarter with a 43-37 lead. But in the fourth quarter things started to get dicey for the Defenders. With 4:38 remaining Veerbeek rejected a shot from Leilah Vigil, and came down to the floor hard, needing help to get back to the locker room. She returned moments later with an ankle brace, but was clearly not at 100%.

Without it’s top offensive weapon, Dordt relied on something it has all season: it’s defense. The Defenders outrebounded Southeastern 47-32 on the glass, holding Southeastern to just 35% from the field in the fourth quarter. The Fire rallied to tie it at 52 apiece in the final minute, but with 3.9 seconds to go Bailey Beckman drew a shooting foul on a take inside. Beckman had just missed two free throws earlier in the fourth, and needed to make at least one for her team to win. Her Hail Mary? Say a Hail Mary. Beckman said after the game that she “said a Hail Mary before the shot, and once I heard the swish I knew we were going to win the game.” Beckman missed the second free throw, with Southeastern unable to cleanly get the rebound, as time expired before they could get off a shot.

Dordt will face Thomas More on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center for the NAIA championship.