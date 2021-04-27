Dordt volleyball opens up NAIA Tournament with 3-2 win against Bellevue

(Courtesy Dordt Athletics)

ordt secured a come from behind win over the Bellevue Bruins on day one pool play, eliminating the Bruins from the competition and keeping hopes of a quarterfinal round berth alive.

Dordt won set one 25-21 after fighting off a Bellevue rally that got them to within 20-19. A Bellevue attack error put Dordt up 21-19 and another attack error and set error by the Bruins gave Dordt a 23-20 lead. Jessi De Jager’s kill got Dordt to set point and Corrina Timmermans ended it with a kill.

Dordt got up big in set two and led 8-1 after a Grace Langemeier kill. Bellevue rallied and finally took the lead at 17-16 and pushed the lead up to 19-16. Dordt got as close as 22-21 but a service error gave Bellevue a two-point lead and the Bruins held on to win 25-22.

Set three featured 15 ties with Bellevue finally stringing four points in a row together for a 21-17 difference that Dordt couldn’t overcome and the Defenders were down 2-1 after the 25-20 decision.

The fourth set was 11-10 Dordt’s lead but a four point run put the Defenders firmly in control and the Defenders won without incident 25-14.

Set five was tense through out with the two teams tied at 11-11. An Alli Timmermans power tip for a kill put Dordt up 12-11 and a block by Jori Bronner and Jessi De Jager made it 13-11. A De Jager Kill got Dordt to set and match point and a Bellevue attack error gave the Defenders the 15-11 win.

Dordt scored 19 points on blocks and seven on service aces. Allison Timmermans had 16 kills and Corrina Timmermans 14. Krommendyk and De Jager had nine and eight kills each. Megan Raszler and Corina Beimers had 29 and 20 assists each. Hannah Connelly had two service aces and 30 digs. Jori Bronner had two solo blocks and 12 block assists.

Dordt is now 16-6 and will face Park in the final match of pool play for both teams. Both teams beat Bellevue on Tuesday and the winner will advance to the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

Bellevue’s Eve Fountain led all players with 21 kills.