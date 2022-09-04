SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of Dordt Defender Athletics) – The Dordt Defender football team opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over the Briar Cliff Chargers on Saturday at Memorial Field in Sioux City, Iowa.

The didn’t come without its tense moments as the Defenders missed on some early scoring chances before pulling away in the second half.

Dordt turned the ball over twice on its first two possessions deep in Briar Cliff territory before cashing in on a 16 play-68 yard drive that was punctuated by a Daniel Dickerson three yard touchdown run. Dordt had another touchdown called back later in the half and was unable to get points off the drive and took a 7-0 lead into halftime.

Briar Cliff got a defensive stop to start the second half used a seven play, 51 yard drive to get within 7-6 after the extra point was blocked. After a Dordt punt the Chargers got the ball into Dordt territory at the 31 yard line where Ian MacDonald picked off a Briar Cliff pass and the Defenders made the most of it with a 69 yard drive capped by a Nick Wellen 14 yard run.

After another stop the Defenders took a two score lead when Kade McDaniel found Ethan Thomas for an eight yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter. Briar Cliff scored on its next possession but Dordt effectively put the game away with McDaniel to Thomas 62 yard touchdown and Wellen ended the scoring on Dordt’s next drive with a three-yard run for a 35-13 final following the point after.