Dordt up, Northwestern and Morningside stay put in NAIA coaches’ poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) leads the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll for the fifth straight week, earning 18 first-place votes. The Top-6 is unchanged from a week ago with a combined 30-1; Marian (Ind.) and Georgetown (Ky.) fell down in the poll after suffering a pair of losses. Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa (Ariz.), and Indiana Wesleyan claim their place in the Top 10. St. Thomas (Fla.) and College of Idaho leap up in the rankings replacing Cumberlands (Ky.) and Avila (Mo.).

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDFINAL POINTS
11Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18]5-0444
22Northwestern (Iowa)6-0425
33Morningside (Iowa) [1]5-0412
44Grand View (Iowa)6-0392
55Concordia (Mich.)4-0377
66Keiser (Fla.)4-1353
79Baker (Kan.)5-1340
810Kansas Wesleyan6-0326
911Ottawa (Ariz.)6-0292
1014Indiana Wesleyan4-1291
1112Reinhardt (Ga.)4-2268
1213Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)4-1261
138Georgetown (Ky.)4-1221
146Marian (Ind.)4-2216
1517Valley City State (N.D.)6-0203
1616Bethel (Kan.)5-1202
1720Faulkner (Ala.)5-0160
1819Dordt (Iowa)4-1157
1923Rocky Mountain (Mont.)5-1144
2015Southwestern (Kan.)5-1120
2124Montana Western5-279
2225Langston (Okla.)5-073
2318Saint Xavier (Ill.)3-250
24NRSt. Thomas (Fla.)6-036
25NRCollege of Idaho4-235

Dropped from the poll: Cumberlands (Ky.); Avila (Mo.)

Receiving Votes: Bethel (Tenn.) 26; Cumberlands (Ky.) 18; Avila (Mo.) 17; Benedictine (Kan.) 14; Arizona Christian 5

