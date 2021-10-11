Dordt up, Northwestern and Morningside stay put in NAIA coaches’ poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) leads the NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll for the fifth straight week, earning 18 first-place votes. The Top-6 is unchanged from a week ago with a combined 30-1; Marian (Ind.) and Georgetown (Ky.) fell down in the poll after suffering a pair of losses. Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa (Ariz.), and Indiana Wesleyan claim their place in the Top 10. St. Thomas (Fla.) and College of Idaho leap up in the rankings replacing Cumberlands (Ky.) and Avila (Mo.).

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [18] 5-0 444 2 2 Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 425 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 5-0 412 4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 6-0 392 5 5 Concordia (Mich.) 4-0 377 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 4-1 353 7 9 Baker (Kan.) 5-1 340 8 10 Kansas Wesleyan 6-0 326 9 11 Ottawa (Ariz.) 6-0 292 10 14 Indiana Wesleyan 4-1 291 11 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-2 268 12 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4-1 261 13 8 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-1 221 14 6 Marian (Ind.) 4-2 216 15 17 Valley City State (N.D.) 6-0 203 16 16 Bethel (Kan.) 5-1 202 17 20 Faulkner (Ala.) 5-0 160 18 19 Dordt (Iowa) 4-1 157 19 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5-1 144 20 15 Southwestern (Kan.) 5-1 120 21 24 Montana Western 5-2 79 22 25 Langston (Okla.) 5-0 73 23 18 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3-2 50 24 NR St. Thomas (Fla.) 6-0 36 25 NR College of Idaho 4-2 35

Dropped from the poll: Cumberlands (Ky.); Avila (Mo.)

Receiving Votes: Bethel (Tenn.) 26; Cumberlands (Ky.) 18; Avila (Mo.) 17; Benedictine (Kan.) 14; Arizona Christian 5