SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center have been working on a big project with the 118,000 square foot American State Bank Sports Complex, giving the area a new venue for sporting events and competition.

The two parties team up to construct the indoor turf which is located right by Open Space Park. The turf field inside can be used for multiple sporting events, stretching out to a full football field or the space can be divided to fit softball and soccer fields.

The university and the city split the project cost as they feel the multi-purpose sports complex will be beneficial to the entire community.

“The American State Bank Sports Complex is just really a wonderful testament to the collaborative spirit that permeates Sioux Center right now. What’s transpiring with with this facility is part of the ownership with Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center is significant and we really believe that from a practical standpoint, this facility has the opportunity to really create some avenues in terms of recreation and athletics,” Dordt Director of Athletics Ross Douma said.