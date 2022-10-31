SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Dordt Defenders picked up their first home win of the season as they defeated Jamestown 44-24, led by a Defender’s offense that helped him earn GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Dordt quarterback Kade McDaniel threw for a career-high 328 yards and 94 rushing yards with three passing touchdowns for the Defenders, who recorded over 600 yards of total offense. His big game put his name toward the top of single-game Dordt program records.

He ended up throwing for the second-most passing yards in a game while coming up just short for the all-time record for most total yards of offense.

Up next for McDaniel and the Defenders, they will be back at home as they welcome Hastings into town. The Broncos lead the all-time series 8-6, but Dordt has had the upper hand in recent years as they have won the last six matchups. Kick-off at Open Space Park is scheduled for November 5th at 1 p.m.