SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced its 2023 NAIA National Award Nominees, honoring GPAC athletes that excel in athletics as well as academics and character.

Dordt led all conference members with three selections. Defenders steeplechase national champion and Sioux Center native Peter Shippy was nominated for the A.O. Duer Award while Dordt men’s basketball guard Jackson Louscher earned the men’s nomination for the Emil S. Liston Award.

The third Defenders’ nominee is Davis Tebben of the Dordt Cross Country and Track and Field team, earning the nod for the Dr. Leroy Walker Champions of Character Award.

On the women’s side, our lone local nominee is Northwestern women’s basketball player Molly Schany. The Emmetsburg native was tabbed at the GPAC’s women’s NAIA Emil S. Liston Award nominee.

The national winners will be announced during the 2023 NAIA Awards Day on September 15th.

