Dordt graduate student designs new disc golf course for Sioux Center park

Sioux Center’s Children’s Park was home to a disc golf course long before Nathan Endemano arrived as a grad student at Dordt, but now, thanks to his love of the sport, that course is getting a facelift.

“That park really deserves to have something surrounding that, and a redesign of the disc golf course was something that was available to me [through the Master’s program],” Endemano said.

The old course is currently made up of nine holes and nine tee pads. The new proposal doubles the amount of holes, giving disc golfers more space to play.

“So if you want you can go out and play nine holes, but if you want to play 18 you can do a second round through the course,” said Endemano. “We’re putting in brand new signage including a rules board, a community board, and kind of an outline of the course.”

But Children’s Park isn’t just a spot for disc golf, it’s a spot for the entire community, and Endemano made sure to keep that in mind when planning the renovations.

“I was very cognizant where people will be, where people will be picnicking, riding their bikes, or just sunbathing,” he said. “And I tried to use the space in the best way possible to allow the disc golfers to have fun but for the surrounding areas to be safe as well.”

And while the new course isn’t ready yet, it should be ready to go by the end of June.