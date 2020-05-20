Dordt graduate student, assistant football coach designs updated disc golf course for city park in Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dordt University graduate student and assistant football coach is partnering with the City of Sioux Center to update the design of the disc golf course that’s located in one of the parks.

Nathan Endemano, who’s receiving a master’s degree with a focus on sports leadership from Dordt, was required to fulfill a practicum requirement that’s focused on a facility improvement.

He saw an opportunity to help with upgrading the course in Children’s Park in Sioux Center.

“I saw Children’s Park as a space with potential for an upgraded course so I offered my experience to the Parks Department,” said Endemano.

In order to present his plan, he created a website that he showed to the City planners and the Parks Department.

The project includes moving and adding pads and pins along the course and upgraded signage.

“It is not just hypothetical or theoretical work,” says Endemano. “This program has immediate impact on my coaching and gives me tools I can implement instantly.”

His plans included considerations such as safety, designing around the buildings, playground areas, and the bike path.

“We have had many tremendous examples of graduate students developing new events, developing camps, and redoing facilities through our different modules,” says Dr. Craig Stiemsma, who advises sport leadership students on their projects. “Nathan’s practicum in disc golf course design for Children’s Park is exemplary as it adds value to the community.”

The City will begin making the updates on Wednesday and expects it to take place over the next couple of weeks.

Endemano is an avid disc golfer who has played in many leagues and tournaments across the United States.