SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KCAU) – There is plenty of excitement for this season’s Dordt Defenders football team.

Dordt, who was selected third in the GPAC Preseason poll, bring back nine of its eleven starters on defense while running back Nick Wellen returns to lead the rushing attack. The Defenders ended 2022 on a high note, winning five of its last six games including a road victory over a ranked Midland squad.

This offseason, Dordt’s mentality has been focusing on building off the end of last season while working to get better for this year.

“The longer we play, the better we get is just my belief. Like, what are we doing out here practicing if we’re not getting better? What is the purpose of practice and games…games are sharpening as well. As the season goes on, if our culture is right, if our hearts are right, and if our buy in is there, we’re going to get better,” Dordt head coach Joel Penner said.

Dordt begins its year on the road, taking on Doane on September 2nd.